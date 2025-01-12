Solar-powered EcoFlow Power Hat charges two devices simultaneously

At the CES 2025 consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, which annually attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, the EcoFlow Power Hat was shown. It can charge up to two mobile gadgets at the same time if you are outside in it for a long enough time.

According to Engadget, small solar panels are built into the brim of the hat, its pattern of solar cells is segmented, and each section contains a small set of monocrystalline silicon cells.

On the underside of the hat is a small plastic box with an LED indicator that shows that the device is generating a charge. Under the rubber clips are USB-A and USB-C ports, allowing you to charge one or two devices at the same time. At CES 2025, the EcoFlow Power Hat, a “solar” hat that can charge up to two gadgets simultaneously, was presented

According to the EcoFlow company, the hat can output a maximum of 5V/2.4A, which allows you to keep a smartphone or tablet charged for some time. The hat does not have a built-in battery, the user needs to keep a long wire handy to stretch it from the hat to any pocket where gadgets can be placed for charging.

The manufacturer claims that the hat is quite durable, since each panel is on a separate segment, and the entire hat device can be folded to pocket size. The hat’s electronics are IP65 water and dust resistant, but the hat itself cannot be submerged in water or put in the washing machine. The EcoFlow Power Hat weighs 370 grams and costs $129. It can fully charge a smartphone with a 4000 mAh battery in about 3-4 hours.

As we wrote earlier, Bluetti recently introduced a travel backpack with solar charging stations called Handsfree Backpack Power Stations. They are aimed at nature photographers, but Bluetti believes that they will appeal to travelers, climbers, hikers, adventurers, cyclists. The side panel in the backpacks provides access to all inputs and outputs without having to pull out the station. These ports can also be controlled via Bluetooth using Bluetti.