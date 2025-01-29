Social network X will add a vertical video feed like TikTok29.01.25
Social network X, formerly known as Twitter, has begun testing a new feature – a TikTok-like video feed. This is a step in the fight for users amid the instability surrounding TikTok in the US, where the application is unavailable for download and creation of new accounts.
The new video image is displayed in the bottom panel of the X application, next to the notification icons and the Grok chatbot. The feature is available only to US users and allows you to quickly view popular videos on the platform. The move is aimed at attracting an audience that previously used TikTok, but faced access restrictions.
What does this mean for the market?
X is not the only platform trying to take advantage of the situation. The social network BlueSky, which positions itself as a competitor to X, has also launched a separate vertical video feed.
Meta, in turn, drew attention to another blocked service in the US, CutCap. The company introduced Edits, a video editing app to engage its users.
TikTok’s ban creates opportunities for other platforms to fill the vacated niche. Short-form videos are becoming a key element of competition. The success of X and other social networks will depend on the quality of the content and the speed of audience adaptation.
