Smartphones Vivo X200, X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini became the first with Mediatek Dimensity 9400

The Vivo X200 series of smartphones includes three models: X200, X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini, each of which is equipped with high-quality cameras developed in collaboration with Zeiss and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processors. The main differences between the models are the sizes, camera functionality and camera functionality . All models offer premium features, including top cameras, quality AMOLED displays, and reliable protection against water and dust.

Vivo X200

Design and display: 6.67-inch AMOLED screen (2800 x 1260, 120 Hz) with micro-bends on the edges that create an almost flat surface. The case is protected according to the IP68/IP69 standard, which ensures water and dust resistance.

Cameras: 50MP main camera with Sony IMX921 sensor, ultra-wide-angle camera (50MP, 119-degree field of view), and 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and 100x digital zoom.

Battery: Capacity 5800mAh, support 90W fast charging (wireless charging is not available).

Memory and cost: 12 or 16 GB of RAM, storage from 256 GB to 1 TB. The price varies from $600 to $775.

Vivo X200 Pro

Display and design: Keeps the same 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and similar curves. High performance of the camera and battery.

Cameras: 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-818 sensor, 200MP periscope camera with optical stabilization and 3.7x optical zoom, and 32MP front camera.

Battery: 6000mAh with 30W wireless and 90W wired charging.

Memory and price: Configurations with 12 and 16 GB of RAM, storage from 256 GB to 1 TB. The cost is from $750 to $960.

Vivo X200 Pro mini

Size and design: A more compact 6.31-inch screen with similar quality (2640 x 1216, LTPO AMOLED). The cameras are similar to the Pro version, but the smartphone is lighter (187 g) and thinner.

Battery: Capacity 5700 mAh, similar charging parameters.

Memory and cost: 12 or 16 GB of RAM, storage options from 256 GB to 1 TB. The price is from $660 to $820.

The global version of the smart watch Vivo Watch 3 kept the design, while improving autonomy compared to the Asian version. Weighing just 36 grams, Vivo Watch 3 features a 3D curved glass display.

The watch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and runs on the BlueOS operating system. Users can enjoy a simple interface and the Always On Display function, which constantly displays important information.

The main feature of the watch is its ability to multi-channel health tracking. Vivo Watch 3 supports 8-channel heart rate monitoring, 16-channel blood oxygen monitoring and stress, noise and sleep quality monitoring. More than 100 different sports modes are provided for athletes.

Bluetooth support allows you to use the watch for calls, music control, and payments via NFC. The battery provides up to 16 days of operation in Bluetooth mode.

The Moon White model with a leather strap is priced at Php 14,999, while the Asteroid Black version with a rubber strap is Php 13,999. Vivo Watch 3 is available for purchase on Vivo’s official website.