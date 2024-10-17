Smartphones Vivo X200, X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini became the first with Mediatek Dimensity 940017.10.24
The Vivo X200 series of smartphones includes three models: X200, X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini, each of which is equipped with high-quality cameras developed in collaboration with Zeiss and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processors. The main differences between the models are the sizes, camera functionality and camera functionality . All models offer premium features, including top cameras, quality AMOLED displays, and reliable protection against water and dust.
Vivo X200
- Design and display: 6.67-inch AMOLED screen (2800 x 1260, 120 Hz) with micro-bends on the edges that create an almost flat surface. The case is protected according to the IP68/IP69 standard, which ensures water and dust resistance.
- Cameras: 50MP main camera with Sony IMX921 sensor, ultra-wide-angle camera (50MP, 119-degree field of view), and 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and 100x digital zoom.
- Battery: Capacity 5800mAh, support 90W fast charging (wireless charging is not available).
- Memory and cost: 12 or 16 GB of RAM, storage from 256 GB to 1 TB. The price varies from $600 to $775.
Vivo X200 Pro
- Display and design: Keeps the same 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and similar curves. High performance of the camera and battery.
- Cameras: 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-818 sensor, 200MP periscope camera with optical stabilization and 3.7x optical zoom, and 32MP front camera.
- Battery: 6000mAh with 30W wireless and 90W wired charging.
- Memory and price: Configurations with 12 and 16 GB of RAM, storage from 256 GB to 1 TB. The cost is from $750 to $960.
Vivo X200 Pro mini
- Size and design: A more compact 6.31-inch screen with similar quality (2640 x 1216, LTPO AMOLED). The cameras are similar to the Pro version, but the smartphone is lighter (187 g) and thinner.
- Battery: Capacity 5700 mAh, similar charging parameters.
- Memory and cost: 12 or 16 GB of RAM, storage options from 256 GB to 1 TB. The price is from $660 to $820.
The global version of the smart watch Vivo Watch 3 kept the design, while improving autonomy compared to the Asian version. Weighing just 36 grams, Vivo Watch 3 features a 3D curved glass display.
The watch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and runs on the BlueOS operating system. Users can enjoy a simple interface and the Always On Display function, which constantly displays important information.
The main feature of the watch is its ability to multi-channel health tracking. Vivo Watch 3 supports 8-channel heart rate monitoring, 16-channel blood oxygen monitoring and stress, noise and sleep quality monitoring. More than 100 different sports modes are provided for athletes.
Bluetooth support allows you to use the watch for calls, music control, and payments via NFC. The battery provides up to 16 days of operation in Bluetooth mode.
The Moon White model with a leather strap is priced at Php 14,999, while the Asteroid Black version with a rubber strap is Php 13,999. Vivo Watch 3 is available for purchase on Vivo’s official website.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
The ability to charge digital devices contactlessly is invaluable. If not all, then many users will agree with this. Let’s see what smartphones with wireless charging can be bought today.
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Smartphones Vivo X200, X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini became the first with Mediatek Dimensity 9400MediaTek smartphone Vivo
The Vivo X200 smartphone series includes three models: X200, X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini, each equipped with high-quality cameras developed in collaboration with Zeiss
BitEnergy AI developers were able to reduce the energy consumption of AI computing systems by 95%artificial intelligence development
The increase in energy consumption associated with the development of artificial intelligence is becoming one of the most urgent problems in the technological industry