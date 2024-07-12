Smart watch CMF Watch Pro 2 with removable bezel, AMOLED screen, SpO2 sensor and autonomy up to 11 days cost $69

The Nothing company introduced the CMF Watch Pro 2, a smart watch with a round body, which is equipped with a removable bezel for customization. The device is made of aluminum alloy and has a screw-in element for navigation.

The AMOLED screen with a diagonal of 1.32 inches has a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a brightness of 620 threads, and also supports many dials.

CMF Watch Pro 2 supports more than 120 sports modes and is equipped with various sensors for health monitoring, including an SpO2 sensor. The received data can be synchronized with Apple Health, Google Health Connect and Strava platforms. The watch also features GPS, Bluetooth calling, and IP68 dust and moisture protection.

The battery with a capacity of 305 mAh provides up to 11 days of battery life. The CMF Watch Pro 2 is available now on the company’s official website for $69/€69/£69. The sale features a variety of case colors and strap options to choose from.