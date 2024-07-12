Smart watch CMF Watch Pro 2 with removable bezel, AMOLED screen, SpO2 sensor and autonomy up to 11 days cost $6912.07.24
The Nothing company introduced the CMF Watch Pro 2, a smart watch with a round body, which is equipped with a removable bezel for customization. The device is made of aluminum alloy and has a screw-in element for navigation.
The AMOLED screen with a diagonal of 1.32 inches has a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a brightness of 620 threads, and also supports many dials.
CMF Watch Pro 2 supports more than 120 sports modes and is equipped with various sensors for health monitoring, including an SpO2 sensor. The received data can be synchronized with Apple Health, Google Health Connect and Strava platforms. The watch also features GPS, Bluetooth calling, and IP68 dust and moisture protection.
The battery with a capacity of 305 mAh provides up to 11 days of battery life. The CMF Watch Pro 2 is available now on the company’s official website for $69/€69/£69. The sale features a variety of case colors and strap options to choose from.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Samsung held the Unpacked event, where it showed the next generation of its smartphones with a foldable design – Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6. This year, the emphasis was on the fact that the assistant with artificial intelligence can become more useful in this form factor of the device.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Smart watch CMF Watch Pro 2 with removable bezel, AMOLED screen, SpO2 sensor and autonomy up to 11 days cost $69smart watches
The AMOLED screen of the CMF Watch Pro 2 with a diagonal of 1.32 inches has a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a brightness of 620 threads, and also supports many dials.
Samsung Galaxy Flip 6, Fold 6 and the entire Galaxy S24 line will receive Android updates for 7 years like PixelsAndroid Samsung smartphone update
While Samsung hasn’t officially announced a software update policy for future devices, it’s likely that all new flagships released after the S24 will receive seven years of updates