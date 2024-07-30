Smart ring Rollme R3 costs $90. The Samsung engagement ring costs $400, while the Oura costs $300

The Rollme R3 ring is available in black, silver and gold. It is made with a titanium body and hypoallergenic epoxy resin inside, which ensures comfort and durability.

TheRollme R3 is equipped with sensors to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels and physical activity, and it also tracks sleep, including deep sleep and light sleep.

With a built-in 17.5mAh battery, the R3 can work for up to 10 days without recharging, and the charging case extends the usage time to 60 days.

The ring is also water resistant up to 5 ATM, which allows you to wear it while swimming.

In addition, Rollme R3 has a gesture control function that allows you to control music playback, take photos and turn pages in e-books.

You can buy the Rollme R3 smart ring for $90. Compared to expensive competitors such as Samsung Galaxy Ring at $400 and Oura at $300, the R3 stands out as a noticeably more budget-friendly option. It turns out that you can check the form factor and try it much cheaper.

