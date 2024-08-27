SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 sports headphones with bone conduction sound work for up to 12 hours

The SHOKZ company introduced a new model of sports headphones with bone conduction sound called SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2. The headphones are characterized by improved sound quality with an emphasis on low frequencies, reduced delay and support for the Dual Device Connection function, which allows you to connect the device to two devices at the same time.

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 are water, sweat and dust resistant, making them ideal for use during training. Built-in microphones effectively suppress extraneous noise, ensuring clear voice transmission during phone conversations.

The autonomy of the device is up to 12 hours, and the fast charging function allows you to get 150 minutes of music playback in just 5 minutes. The SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 headphones are now available for purchase at a price of $239.