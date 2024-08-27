SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 sports headphones with bone conduction sound work for up to 12 hours27.08.24
The SHOKZ company introduced a new model of sports headphones with bone conduction sound called SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2. The headphones are characterized by improved sound quality with an emphasis on low frequencies, reduced delay and support for the Dual Device Connection function, which allows you to connect the device to two devices at the same time.
SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 are water, sweat and dust resistant, making them ideal for use during training. Built-in microphones effectively suppress extraneous noise, ensuring clear voice transmission during phone conversations.
The autonomy of the device is up to 12 hours, and the fast charging function allows you to get 150 minutes of music playback in just 5 minutes. The SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 headphones are now available for purchase at a price of $239.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Is light important for videography? Of course. And the sound? Sure! Logitech company also believes that’s why they offer a whole range of options for lamps and microphones. Let’s take a look on lamp in the review of the Logitech LITRA BEAM LX
Logitech LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 sports headphones with bone conduction sound work for up to 12 hoursBluetooth earphones
Headphones are characterized by improved sound quality with an emphasis on low frequencies, reduced delay and support for the Dual Device Connection function
Ring doorbells have got color night vision and a viewing angle to see visitors from head to toesmart house
The updated Ring doorbell has a 23% longer battery life and an improved charging system that makes it easy to remove the device from the door.