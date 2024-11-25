25.11.24
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet:
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.