Another brand caps. Redmi updates its logo and company development strategy

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has unveiled a new logo with the capital letters “REDMI”, symbolizing the company’s strategic transformation. This change is aimed at expanding the product range and strengthening the brand’s position in the market.

One of the key innovations was the announcement of the launch of a new line of smartphones called “Turbo”, which will replace the previous “K” series. The new series will focus on performance and compete in the segment of affordable devices with high power. At the same time, the “K” series becomes a direct competitor to premium models, offering high-end specifications at a favorable price.

As noted by Xiaomi Mobile Phone President Lu Weibing, the changes are part of the brand’s long-term strategy. Redmi CEO Wang Teng Thomas clarified that while Xiaomi will move into higher price segments with premium models, the “K” series will maintain a focus on price/performance ratio, while the Pro series will provide a full-fledged flagship experience.

Nokia also arrived in Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress 2023 and announced plans to focus on “aggressive growth”. The new logo became an expression of a dynamic, energetic and modern Nokia.

The Finnish company, founded in the mid-19th century, changed its legendary logo for the first time in almost 60 years.

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark in an interview with Reuters named the key stages of the company’s strategy. These are reboot, acceleration and scaling. The first stage has been successfully completed.

The changes are dictated by the company’s desire to avoid association with phones, as it no longer manufactures them. This business has been owned by HMD Global for several years.

Nokia’s management wants to launch a new brand that will focus on networks and industrial digitalization. The company will try to increase the share of wireless communication services with network equipment and sell private 5G networks to customers. In 2022, corporate sales grew by 21% and gained an 8% share (2.11 billion euros).