Segway Xyber electric bike with a range of 105 km costs $1378

Segway has introduced an electric bike for the Segway Xyber SUV. The novelty is equipped with a 400 W brushless motor and a 48 V 30 Ah lithium battery, which provides a range of up to 105 kilometers on a single charge. The bike is equipped with a front shock absorber with a double plate and a rear central shock absorber with five-level adjustment.

The 2.4-inch color instrument panel displays important information about the trip. Additional Xyber features include keyless unlocking, navigation and music control. The device also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates. The Segway Xyber is already available in China at a price of $1,378.