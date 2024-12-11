Seasonic Core GX ATX 3 – Gold Series Power Supplies 650 – 1000W11.12.24
Seasonic has introduced a new line of Core GX ATX 3 power supplies, which includes devices with a capacity of 650 to 1000 W. These power supplies comply with modern ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, which makes them suitable for working with high-performance graphics cards due to the presence of a 12V-2×6 connector. All models have an 80 Plus Gold energy efficiency certificate and a modular cable connection system.
Core GX ATX 3 power supplies use the OptiSink circuit design with surface-mount power elements, which contributes to improved heat dissipation. The device is equipped with a 120 mm fan on a hydrodynamic bearing, which ensures quiet operation. The case has compact dimensions of 140x150x86 mm. The manufacturer provides a 7-year warranty for the entire series.
Prices for Seasonic Core GX ATX 3 power supplies are $90 for the 650W model, $100 for the 750W, $120 for the 850W, and $150 for the 1000W. White versions cost $10 more. Detailed specifications are available on the official Seasonic website.
