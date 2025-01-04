Scientists shown swarms of microrobots that collaborate like ants

Scientists at Hanyang University in Seoul have developed tiny ant robots that can collectively move objects and perform complex tasks, much like real insects. These swarms of microrobots are guided by magnetic fields and can transport objects, clean pipes, and perform other functions. Potential applications for such technology include medical procedures, such as minimally invasive treatment of blocked arteries and precise movement of biological samples.

The study, published in the journal Device, shows that microrobots are highly adaptable and can assemble into structures to perform tasks. A swarm of 1,000 robots working together was able to create a raft that floated on water and moved a pill weighing 2,000 times the weight of a single robot. On land, the swarm was able to transport a load 350 times heavier than a single device and successfully cleaned tubes that resemble blood vessels.

Each robot is 600 microns tall and consists of an epoxy body with ferromagnetic particles of neodymium, iron, and boron (NdFeB). They respond to external magnetic fields, which allows them to organize various changes and interact. Control is achieved by rotating magnets, which create a field that causes the swarm to self-assemble and move.

The main advantage of such microrobots is their ease of production and high efficiency in mass production. However, current models depend on external magnetic control, which limits their autonomy in complex environments, such as human arteries. and precise control of trajectories in real time.