SanDisk releases SSD for iPhone with MagSafe

SanDisk has introduced a compact SSD drive Creator Phone SSD, specially designed for iPhone owners. One of the key features of the new product is support for MagSafe technology, which allows you to attach the device to the back of the smartphone using built-in magnets.

The drive is connected using the included USB-C cable. This makes the device convenient for working on the go. Creator Phone SSD supports video recording in Apple ProRes format, which is especially important for professional content creators.

Specifications

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD provides read speeds of up to 1000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 950 MB/s. The drive is protected by a silicone coating, is resistant to falls from a height of up to three meters and has an IP65 certificate, which provides protection against dust and a small amount of moisture. The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is available in two capacity options:

1TB for $110,

2TB for $170.

In late 2024, SanDisk rebranded, changing the style of the logo that had been used since 1995. The new design is inspired by the “unit of data” – the pixel. The logo retained the trademark open letter “D”, but now includes a new “pixel” letter “S”. The company emphasizes that these elements symbolize collaboration and partnership to achieve its goals and explore new opportunities.

The rebranding is timed to coincide with Sandisk’s preparation for separation from its parent company Western Digital, which acquired the brand in 2016. It is worth noting that last year Western Digital faced criticism due to defects in portable SanDisk Extreme SSD drives that could erase stored data.