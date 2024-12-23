Sandisk radically changed logo

SanDisk has rebranded, changing the style of the logo that has been used since 1995. The new design is inspired by the “unit of data” – the pixel. The logo retains the company’s open “D” but now includes a new “pixel” “S”. The company emphasizes that these elements symbolize collaboration and partnership to achieve its goals and explore new opportunities.

The rebranding is dedicated to Sandisk’s preparation for the separation from its parent company Western Digital, which acquired the brand in 2016. It is worth noting that last year Western Digital faced criticism due to defects in portable SanDisk Extreme SSD drives that could erase stored data.

Western Digital has released a full-size SD card with a new record capacity. The new SanDisk Extreme Pro SDUC 4 TB SD card is designed for cameras and laptops. It will be available in 2025.

It complies with the Secure Digital Ultra Capacity (SDUC) standard, which supports up to 128 TB. The card uses the Ultra High Speed-I (UHS-I) interface and complies with Speed ​​Class 10, so it supports a minimum speed of 10 MB/s and a maximum data transfer rate of 104 MB/s when operating in UHS104 (SDR104) mode.

The SD card also complies with the Video Speed ​​Class V30 and supports a minimum sequential write speed of 30 MB/s, which is considered sufficient for recording 8K video.

At this time, Western Digital is not disclosing what the NAND used in the SanDisk Extreme Pro SDUC 4 TB card means. Given the high capacity and distant release date, the card could be one of the first products to use BiCS 9 NAND technology.

Pricing is unknown, but the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro card costs $140, so we can assume that the 4TB SD card with advanced NAND will cost $600 or more.

The Japanese corporation SanDisk, purchased by the American corporation Western Digital in 2016, announced a change in form and name. The current form of operation will not be a corporation, but a subsidiary with limited liability. It will be called Western Digital GK. The changes will take effect on January 1, 2021.

Western Digital offers products based on NAND flash memory and hard drives using several brands, including WD and SanDisk, in the consumer and corporate segments. In addition, the company develops and mass-produces complex data storage solutions. The SanDisk brand was used for products based on flash memory, but it was decided to link this direction with the name Western Digital Group. In any case, such a rebranding is more comfortable for users who are used to manufacturer names.