Samsung will release a new mixed reality (XR) device in 2025

Samsung is preparing to return to the market of augmented reality (XR) devices with a new model, which is scheduled for release in 2025. This became known from the company’s financial report for the third quarter of 2024. The device is expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, which will also showcase the Galaxy S25 series of flagship smartphones.

The new XR headset is being developed in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. According to unconfirmed data, the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor, 16 GB of RAM and will run on the basis of the Android 14 operating system.

For an improved user experience, the device will receive a variety of sensors and a micro-OLED display with high pixel density and increased brightness, which will provide a more realistic immersion in the virtual world.

Meta company at Meta Connect 2024 event introduced a budget mixed reality headset Quest 3S, which replaced the previous model Quest 2.

The novelty works on the basis of the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, like the more expensive Quest 3. However, unlike the older model, the Quest 3S is equipped with Fresnel lenses instead of pancakes, which reduces the field of view. However, the headset supports full-color pass-through mode with an Action Button for quick switching between modes.

The screen of the device has a resolution of 1832×1920 pixels per eye with a refresh rate of 90/120 Hz. The viewing angle is 96 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically. The Quest 3S is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and is available with 128 or 256 GB storage. The 4,324 mAh battery provides up to 2.5 hours of battery life, slightly more than the Quest 3.

The Quest 3S headset is now available for pre-order. The price is $299 for the 128GB version and $399 for the 256GB model. Official sales will begin on October 15, 2024.