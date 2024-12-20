Samsung The Premiere 7 and 9 projectors are already on sale in Ukraine

Samsung has announced the launch of sales in Ukraine of the updated The Premiere 7 and The Premiere 9 projectors of the 2024 model range. These devices offer ultra-short-throw laser projection with 4K resolution and are equipped with Smart TV functions, making them an excellent choice for creating a home theater.

Samsung The Premiere 9 uses a triple laser and Samsung Quantum Processor, providing 154% DCI-P3 color coverage, HDR10+ support and over a billion shades of colors. The maximum projection diagonal is 130 inches, which allows you to achieve cinematic image quality. The Premiere 7 model is equipped with a laser light source, provides 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and supports a diagonal of up to 120 inches.

The projectors support ultra-short throw projection: The Premiere 9 creates a 130-inch diagonal image at a distance of only 23.8 cm from the wall, while The Premiere 7 provides a 120-inch diagonal at 37.9 cm. The sound system of The Premiere 9 includes 40-watt 2.2.2-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos and OTS surround sound, while The Premiere 7 offers 30-watt 2.2-channel speakers with OTS Lite. Both models support Q-Symphony technology for synchronization with soundbars and the AVA Pro voice enhancement function.

The projection brightness of the Samsung The Premiere 9 projector reaches 3450 ISO Lumen, which is 14% higher compared to the previous version, The Premiere 7 — 2500 ISO Lumen, which is 9% more. The built-in Vision Booster adapts the image to the lighting level, and the Quantum Processor 4K improves the quality of old videos to 4K.

Samsung projectors run on the Tizen operating system, providing access to services and the ability to control a smart home via the SmartThings Hub. The devices also support streaming content from mobile devices via AirPlay 2. The Premiere 7 costs UAH 149,999, The Premiere 9 – UAH 269,999.