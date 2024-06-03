Samsung smartphones will not get the Instant Hotspot feature from Google03.06.24
Google has announced seven new features that will soon be available on Android phones. Among them, the editing of messages in Google Messages, improved services for work on different devices and the new Instant Hotspot feature stand out. The latter greatly simplifies the creation of a hotspot between an Android phone and a tablet or Chromebook, eliminating the need to enter passwords or use QR codes.
However, users of Samsung devices will not be able to take advantage of this new feature. The Android Feature Drop page states in fine print that Instant Hotspot is not supported on Samsung devices. Google has not disclosed the reasons for this decision, although normally all Android Feature Drop features should be available on all certified Android devices with Google Play Services installed.
