Samsung notebooks at IFA 2024: Galaxy Book Pro 360 on Intel Core Ultra 200 and Galaxy Book 4 Edge on Snapdragon X Plus

Samsung has announced several notebook models at IFA 2024. These are the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, a Copilot+ certified PC with Intel Core Ultra 200 processors, and the Galaxy Book 4 Edge. The novelty received a 15.6-inch display, which fills the niche between 14-inch and 16-inch models.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 excels in artificial intelligence performance thanks to the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) built into the processor, which provides 47 TOPS of performance. It enables the use of more than 300 AI functions in various applications for creativity, productivity and entertainment. Key features include Microsoft Phone Link for phone interaction, Galaxy AI Circle for Google search, and Live Translate and Chat Assist capabilities.

Integrated Intel ARC graphics provides a 17% increase in graphics performance. The laptop is equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which supports Vision Booster technology to improve outdoor visibility and reduce glare. The screen supports control using the S Pen stylus. It runs on the new Intel Core Ultra 200 processors.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 can work up to 25 hours in video playback mode, and it supports super fast charging. Wi-Fi 7 is responsible for network connectivity, and the audio system with four speakers supports Dolby Atmos technology and improved bass.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, which is slightly inferior in power to the Snapdragon X Elite chip used in other models of the series. Among the differences is a 60Hz LCD display, while the other models have 120Hz AMOLED screens. The 15-inch version of the laptop has only two speakers, not four like other devices, and lacks a fingerprint scanner.

The display of the device is probably LCD, not AMOLED. However, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge retains the full-size keyboard, battery and similar selection of ports. It will go on sale in October in a number of countries, including France, Germany and the US, with pricing to be announced closer to the date.