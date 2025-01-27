Samsung introduces 3-in-1 wireless charging with Qi2 support for Galaxy S25 smartphones27.01.25
Samsung has announced its new flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which have received Qi2 Ready certification.
Support for the Qi2 standard ensures compatibility with new wireless chargers, but requires the use of branded cases with Qi2 magnets for optimal performance.
Samsung also introduced a new 3-in-1 wireless charger, model WWA-T420, specially designed for the Galaxy S25 and related gadgets, such as:
- Galaxy Watch,
- Galaxy Buds or other compatible headphones,
- Galaxy Ring.
The device supports charging smartphones with a power of up to 15 W and uses Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) technology for precise alignment of devices.
New Charger Models
- WWA-T420 — 3-in-1 Wireless Charger:
- Charges smartphone, watch, and headphones simultaneously.
- Uses Qi2 and magnets for precise alignment.
- WWA-T430 — Wireless Car Charger:
- Mounts on car vents.
- Supports fast charging up to 15W.
Samsung also announced the Magnetic Case, a case with built-in magnets for proper alignment via the Qi2 MPP system.
Prices and availability dates for the new accessories have not yet been announced, but they are expected to become available alongside the Galaxy S25 series.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen has released a new mouse for office tasks. Interestingly, its design immediately sends us to one of the classic models of the higher price range. Noticeably higher. Let’s see if we can save money without losing much convenience.
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Samsung introduces 3-in-1 wireless charging with Qi2 support for Galaxy S25 smartphones Samsung wireless charger
Samsung announced new flagship smartphones: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which received Qi2 Ready certification.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Indiana Jones, Lords of the Fallen: a known list of games that will support Nvidia DLSS 4 CES Nvidia
At CES 2025, Nvidia introduced a new version of its DLSS 4 image scaling technology, which promises a significant performance boost
Samsung introduces 3-in-1 wireless charging with Qi2 support for Galaxy S25 smartphones
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Indiana Jones, Lords of the Fallen: a known list of games that will support Nvidia DLSS 4
Samsung Good Lock app gets new features and widgets
Results of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 first tests appeared
Energizer has released its first laptop, the EnergyBook, for $199
Sony has patented an AI algorithm that predicts player actions
Tesla Cybertruck covered in solar panels generates up to 1.5 kW
Chinese developers create Chat GPT competitor
The first Doom was launched in Microsoft Word
Doom: The Dark Ages system requirements and release date revealed
Netflix now has over 300 million subscribers
Google now requires active JavaScript on PC to search