Samsung Good Lock app gets new features and widgets

Samsung has released an update to its Good Lock app for Galaxy smartphones, introducing version 3.0.10.1, which includes six significant improvements. The key change is a new interface design that is more modern and intuitive.

The updated Good Lock has three tabs: Terrace, Plugins, and You, each of which performs unique functions.

Terrace provides news about the app and its modules.

Plugins combines all Make Up and Life Up modules in one place, simplifying access to features.

You offers quick access to your favorite apps through the “Favorites” section and allows you to view active settings in the “Settings in Action” section.

Two new widgets have also been added – Mini and Cassette, which allow you to quickly launch your favorite features. The update comes with eight new wallpapers, each of which emphasizes a specific Good Lock module.

The update is timed to coincide with the imminent release of One UI 7.0 based on Android 15, which will also bring significant changes to the design and user experience.