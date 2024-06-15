Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will be available in Ukraine already in August

The Ukrainian representative office of the Samsung company told when the Galaxy Watch FE smart watch will appear in Ukraine.

The start of sales of the new product is planned for the end of August. There is no exact price of the device yet, but in the US the gadget will be sold for $199.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is a renamed version of Galaxy Watch 4, which debuted in 2021. The watch comes with a 40 mm body, a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, an Exynos W920 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, 16 GB of built-in, a BioActive sensor for measuring heart rate and ECG, as well as a set of sports modes.

The novelty works under the Wear OS operating system. The watch has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and is water-resistant (IP68) and shock-resistant (MIL-STD-810G).