   

Samsung Galaxy TriFold display costs as much as new Galaxy S25 Ultra

17.12.25

Samsung Galaxy TriFold

 

In South Korea, sales of the Samsung Galaxy TriFold foldable smartphone have officially started. Despite the price of about $2,400, the new product from Samsung caused a stir: queues formed in front of stores, and the first batch of devices was sold out almost instantly.

 

Shortly after the start of sales, the manufacturer revealed the cost of repairing the trifold – and these figures make it clear that you will have to use the smartphone with utmost care. Replacing the internal flexible display in Korea costs about $1,120, making it the most expensive screen in the company’s history. For comparison, for this amount you can buy a new Galaxy S25 Ultra. At the same time, replacing the external screen will cost about $92.

 

To partially mitigate the costs for buyers, Samsung allows you to replace the internal display once for half the price, but even in this case the repair will exceed $500 – the amount for which you can buy a full-fledged mid-range smartphone. At the same time, the company demonstrated the Galaxy Z TriFold’s delivery, testing, and quality control process, assuring that the design is designed for intensive use and accidental damage should not be frequent.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
217
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

16.12.25
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
views
2
comments 0
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


NewsNews
17.12.25 | 10.11
Samsung Galaxy TriFold display costs as much as new Galaxy S25 Ultra    
Samsung Galaxy TriFold

Sales of the Samsung Galaxy TriFold foldable smartphone have officially started in South Korea. Despite the price of about $2,400, the new product from Samsung has caused a stir

17.12.25 | 07.05
Brabus will now tune not only Mercedes and Maybach, but also Bentley
Bentley Continental GT Speed Brabus

Bentley Brabus 900 Superblack and Brabus 900 are equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbocharging and a hybrid superstructure, boosted to 900 hp and 1100 Nm