Samsung Galaxy TriFold display costs as much as new Galaxy S25 Ultra    

Samsung Galaxy TriFold display costs as much as new Galaxy S25 Ultra17.12.25
In South Korea, sales of the Samsung Galaxy TriFold foldable smartphone have officially started. Despite the price of about $2,400, the new product from Samsung caused a stir: queues formed in front of stores, and the first batch of devices was sold out almost instantly.
Shortly after the start of sales, the manufacturer revealed the cost of repairing the trifold – and these figures make it clear that you will have to use the smartphone with utmost care. Replacing the internal flexible display in Korea costs about $1,120, making it the most expensive screen in the company’s history. For comparison, for this amount you can buy a new Galaxy S25 Ultra. At the same time, replacing the external screen will cost about $92.
To partially mitigate the costs for buyers, Samsung allows you to replace the internal display once for half the price, but even in this case the repair will exceed $500 – the amount for which you can buy a full-fledged mid-range smartphone. At the same time, the company demonstrated the Galaxy Z TriFold’s delivery, testing, and quality control process, assuring that the design is designed for intensive use and accidental damage should not be frequent.
