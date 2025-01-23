Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones will be updated until 203223.01.25
Samsung has officially introduced its new Galaxy S25 smartphone line, which includes the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models, and announced a significant increase in their software support period.
The new generation of Samsung flagships will receive:
- One UI or Android operating system updates for seven years.
- Security updates for the same period.
This guarantees owners up-to-date features, vulnerability fixes, and protection against modern threats until 2032.
Samsung began implementing this practice with the previous Galaxy S24 series, and it is now becoming the standard for leading manufacturers. For example, Google offers a similar support period for its Pixel line, including the Pixel 9.
Previously, most manufacturers were limited to 4 years of support, but increasing competition is forcing companies to offer longer-term solutions, which is beneficial in terms of:
- Increased device lifespan.
- Reduced need to replace smartphones frequently.
- Keeping devices up-to-date and secure.
Long-term support makes smartphones a more profitable investment, especially for those who do not replace their devices every few years. It also helps reduce electronic waste, as consumers can use the devices for longer without losing functionality.
