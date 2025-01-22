Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones will be announced in hours at Unpacked 202522.01.25
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will take place today. January 22 in San Jose, California, at 20:00 Kyiv time. The main topic of the presentation will be the announcement of new smartphones, the flagship Galaxy S25 line.
Immediately after the presentation, we will publish material with many editorial photos and impressions of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones.
Where to watch Galaxy Unpacked
The live broadcast can be seen on the official Samsung website, in the Samsung Newsroom, and also on YouTube.
What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung is expected to introduce three models: the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra.
- Design: The smartphones will retain a recognizable style with minimal changes. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ will receive 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, while the S25 Ultra will have a 6.9-inch display. Thinner bezels, rounded corners, and smooth edges are expected.
- Processor: All devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which supports generative artificial intelligence right on the device. This highlights Samsung’s strategy to integrate AI into all aspects of the user experience.
- Cameras: The main changes concern the Ultra model. The ultra-wide sensor has been increased to 50 MP instead of the previous 12 MP.
- Charging: The devices will support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. Magnets for charging, similar to MagSafe technology, will be available through special cases.
Possible new Galaxy Unpacked products
- Galaxy Ring 2
An updated version of the fitness tracker, equipped with additional sensors and artificial intelligence features.
- AR/VR glasses
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm are preparing XR devices, which may be partially presented at this event.
- One UI 7
A new version of the user interface with improved intuitiveness and integration with AI.
- Galaxy S25 Slim
A version with a thin design, rumors about which remain unconfirmed.
