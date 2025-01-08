Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones to be unveiled on January 22, 2025

Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy Unpacked presentation will take place on January 22, 2025. The event is expected to debut the flagship smartphones of the Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. There are also rumors about the possible announcement of a fourth model – the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Thus, on January 22, 2025, they may show:

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

In addition to smartphones, Samsung may introduce an augmented reality headset codenamed Moohan, which will run on the Android XR platform, as well as a new Galaxy Ring 2 smart ring. Particular attention will be paid to expanding the Galaxy AI ecosystem, which will receive an artificial intelligent agent.

It will help with clothing selection, provide information about transportation, and perform other useful tasks, demonstrating new possibilities for integrating artificial intelligence into everyday life.