Samsung Galaxy S25 FE smartphone already in Ukraine

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S25 FE – an updated version of the “fan” smartphone, which has received several noticeable improvements compared to its predecessor. The device runs Android 16 with the proprietary One UI 8 shell and will receive updates for seven years.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a 4-nm Exynos 2400 processor, 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The cooling system has received a 10% larger evaporation chamber. The 4900 mAh battery supports 45 W wired charging, as well as wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The display has a built-in fingerprint scanner. The front camera has been upgraded to 12 MP, and the main module includes a triple system: a 50 MP main sensor with optical stabilization, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and an 8 MP telephoto lens with three times zoom.

The smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E, and also received an expanded set of artificial intelligence functions: Gemini Live, ProVisual Engine, Now Bar, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, Audio Eraser and Instant Slow-mo.

The thickness of the case is 7.4 mm and the weight is 190 g. Protection meets the IP68 standard. The front and rear panels are covered with Gorilla Glass Victus+, the frame is made of reinforced aluminum.

The Galaxy S25 FE is available in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White. The bundle includes six months of free access to Gemini Advanced. The price of the 256 GB version is UAH 30,999, and the 512 GB version is UAH 32,999.