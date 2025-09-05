Samsung Galaxy S25 FE smartphone already in Ukraine05.09.25
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S25 FE – an updated version of the “fan” smartphone, which has received several noticeable improvements compared to its predecessor. The device runs Android 16 with the proprietary One UI 8 shell and will receive updates for seven years.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a 4-nm Exynos 2400 processor, 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The cooling system has received a 10% larger evaporation chamber. The 4900 mAh battery supports 45 W wired charging, as well as wireless and reverse wireless charging.
The Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The display has a built-in fingerprint scanner. The front camera has been upgraded to 12 MP, and the main module includes a triple system: a 50 MP main sensor with optical stabilization, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and an 8 MP telephoto lens with three times zoom.
The smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E, and also received an expanded set of artificial intelligence functions: Gemini Live, ProVisual Engine, Now Bar, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, Audio Eraser and Instant Slow-mo.
The thickness of the case is 7.4 mm and the weight is 190 g. Protection meets the IP68 standard. The front and rear panels are covered with Gorilla Glass Victus+, the frame is made of reinforced aluminum.
The Galaxy S25 FE is available in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White. The bundle includes six months of free access to Gemini Advanced. The price of the 256 GB version is UAH 30,999, and the 512 GB version is UAH 32,999.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra tablets with Dimensity 9400+ and Dynamic AMOLED 2X unveiled MediaTek Samsung tablet world events
In Ukraine, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 tablet can be ordered at a price of UAH 43,999 for the Wi-Fi version and UAH 49,999 for the model with 5G support.
Acer at IFA 2025: Acer Swift 16 AI on Intel Panther Lake processors and Predator Helios and Nitro V update Acer IFA Intel laptop
Acer introduced an updated line of laptops at IFA 2025, covering both lightweight models for work and mobility
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra tablets with Dimensity 9400+ and Dynamic AMOLED 2X unveiled
Acer at IFA 2025: Acer Swift 16 AI on Intel Panther Lake processors and Predator Helios and Nitro V update
Samsung introduced two new speaker systems at IFA 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE smartphone already in Ukraine
World of Tanks gets biggest update. Tier 11 tanks are now available
Court allows Google keep Chrome browser and Android OS
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G with Exynos 1330, 6.7″ Super AMOLED display and 50 MP camera presented in Europe
Windows 11 and Android devices will be able to sync their clipboards
Dolby Vision 2 for smart TVs introduced
YouTube will check if all Premium subscribers live together
Google Chrome browser still holds 70% of PC and smartphone users
Vivo Y500 smartphone equipped with huge 8200 mAh battery