Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra: In 2025, there will be only two versions of the flagship

Samsung is planning radical changes in the flagship line of Galaxy S25 smartphones. According to information provided by Android Headlines, Samsung has decided to abandon the release of the Plus version of the device and will release only two models in 2025: Galaxy S25 (SM-S931B/DS) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (SM-S938B).

Probably, this decision is related to the fact that the Plus versions of smartphones have always sold worse than other models. Since 2021, Samsung has released three Galaxy S models, while previously only two flagship smartphones of the series were released.

The new devices will be equipped with processors from different manufacturers: MediaTek for the Galaxy S25 and Qualcomm for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Smartphone cameras will have a resolution of 50 MP and 200 MP, respectively. The Galaxy S25’s 4000mAh and Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5000mAh batteries will support 25W and 45W fast charging respectively.

The release of the Galaxy S25 line is expected in early 2025.