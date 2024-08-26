Samsung Galaxy Ring at the price of $400 cannot be repaired at all

iFixit experts have disassembled the new smart ring Samsung Galaxy Ring and made conclusions that may disappoint users. The main problem is that the ring battery has a limited service life and cannot be replaced.

After about 400 cycles of use, the battery’s chemistry begins to degrade, reducing efficiency. Attempting to completely disassemble the device will result in damage, making repair virtually impossible, similar to other smart rings such as the Oura.

Galaxy Ring fitness ring integrates with Samsung Health, providing users with comprehensive information about sleep, blood oxygen levels, heart rate and activity throughout the day.

While some expected Samsung to offer more subscription features, there’s no reason to believe that will be the case yet.

On the other hand, Samsung is likely to add many more features to the Galaxy Ring in the future. The ring uses a Samsung BioActive sensor, which opens up possibilities to expand its functionality beyond basic sleep tracking.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in three colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. The price of the device starts at $399. Pre-orders will be available on Samsung.com and at authorized retailers starting July 10, 2024.

What Samsung Galaxy Ring can do