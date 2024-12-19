Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro laptop with Intel Lunar Lake processors has 25 hours of battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro was introduced as part of the company’s new line of laptops, demonstrating impressive autonomy and advanced specifications. This device is aimed at those who value high performance, long battery life and a quality screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro received an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, available in 14 and 16-inch diagonal options. Although the screen resolution is not officially specified, it is likely to be 2.8K, like the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 model.

Key specifications:

Display: AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, available in 14 and 16-inch sizes. Although the resolution is not officially stated, it is likely to be a 2.8K panel like the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360.

Processor: Uses the latest Intel Lunar Lake chips, likely the Core Ultra 7 256V, which provide excellent performance and energy efficiency.

Battery life: An incredible 25 hours of operation without recharging, making the laptop suitable for travel and long work outside the office.

Audio: Equipped with four speakers that provide quality sound.

Differences from the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360:

Does not have a 360-degree hinge, making it a classic laptop, unlike the 360 ​​convertible model.

Probably offered at a more affordable price, while maintaining the main functional advantages.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro will go on sale in South Korea on January 2, 2025, with a global release following.

This device promises to be a powerful solution for users looking for a combination of modern design, high performance and incredible autonomy.