Samsung Galaxy A17 5G with Exynos 1330, 6.7″ Super AMOLED display and 50 MP camera presented in Europe04.09.25
Samsung has officially launched sales of the budget Galaxy A17 5G smartphone in Europe. The base price is €229, but some countries have additional promotions. In particular, in Germany, until September 18, buyers will receive a Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker as a gift, which costs €39.90. Additionally, Samsung Members loyalty program participants can take advantage of a 10% discount, which reduces the cost of the smartphone to €206 with the gift.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 integrates with the SmartThings platform and allows you to track keys, luggage, pets and other items through a mobile application.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is based on the Exynos 1330 processor, there are options with 128 or 256 GB of internal memory and support for microSD cards. The main camera is represented by three modules: 50 MP with optical image stabilization, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle and 2 MP macro. The front camera received a resolution of 13 MP.
Additional features include a side fingerprint scanner, IP54 dust and moisture protection, support for 25 W fast charging and Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the screen.
Samsung says that the Galaxy A17 5G will receive operating system and security updates for 6 years. The smartphone comes with Android 15 and the One UI 7 shell.
The model has already appeared on the Ukrainian Samsung website, but the price has not yet been indicated. The version for the local market will be different: instead of Exynos 1330, a MediaTek G99 processor is used, and support is limited to 4G networks.
