S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2: Heart of Chornobyl new gameplay video released

Ukrainian studio GSC Game World presented a new gameplay trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl showing the weapons available in the game. The trailer was published on the YouTube channel of the IGN portal and allows you to better appreciate the details of the gameplay, as well as the variety of the arsenal available to players.

In addition to the trailer, the developers revealed information about bonuses for those who pre-order the game. This package includes:

Veteran rifle;

overalls of a tourist;

unique backpack “Stalker”;

additional content for gatherings by the fire, which will add atmosphere to the gameplay.

These power-ups offer more options for personalizing your character and equipment, which can make your adventures in the Zone more exciting.

GSC Game World has updated the system requirements for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

For a comfortable game, you need 150 GB of free space and preferably 16 GB of RAM. Using an SSD drive is also recommended for fast boot times.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on November 20 for PC and Xbox Series.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl game system requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11;

processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-7600K;

RAM: 8 GB RAM;

video card: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB;

disk space: 150 GB.

Recommended: