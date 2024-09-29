russian hackers began to attack Ukrainian combat monitoring and logistics systems29.09.24
In the first half of 2024, Russian hacker groups shifted the focus of their cyberattacks to combat-related targets and service providers. This is stated in the analytical report “Russian cyber operations” for the first half of 2024, prepared by specialists of the State Intelligence Service.
According to the report, while Russian hackers previously focused on one-off attacks, now their strategy is aimed at embedding in systems, covertly obtaining information and using cyber tools to collect data about the results of their physical attacks.
The State Intelligence Service notes that the IT sector demonstrates a high ability to quickly recover from cyberattacks and even strengthens after each incident. The report also analyzes new trends in the tactics of Russian hackers, identifies new threats and provides lessons learned by Ukrainian cyber defenders from this experience.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
A processor, a discrete video card, a fingerprint scanner, and a large storage device are all attributes of an advanced office laptop. But in order to keep the price of Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242, the company made some concessions. Let’s figure out what exactly
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
russian hackers began to attack Ukrainian combat monitoring and logistics systemsevents in Ukraine hacker war
Russian hackers used to focus on one-off attacks, but now their strategy is to penetrate systems, covertly obtain information and use cyber tools to collect data
The recruiting service will be added to Reserve+ already in Octoberevents in Ukraine service war
In October 2024, a new recruiting service announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization will be available in the “Rezerv+” application