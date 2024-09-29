russian hackers began to attack Ukrainian combat monitoring and logistics systems

In the first half of 2024, Russian hacker groups shifted the focus of their cyberattacks to combat-related targets and service providers. This is stated in the analytical report “Russian cyber operations” for the first half of 2024, prepared by specialists of the State Intelligence Service.

According to the report, while Russian hackers previously focused on one-off attacks, now their strategy is aimed at embedding in systems, covertly obtaining information and using cyber tools to collect data about the results of their physical attacks.

The State Intelligence Service notes that the IT sector demonstrates a high ability to quickly recover from cyberattacks and even strengthens after each incident. The report also analyzes new trends in the tactics of Russian hackers, identifies new threats and provides lessons learned by Ukrainian cyber defenders from this experience.