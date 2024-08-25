Russian Federation began to launch drones connected by fiber optics. In this way, they avoid EW25.08.24
On the battlefield in Ukraine, isolated cases of the use of FPV drones using fiber optic cables by Russian forces were recorded. These drones are resistant to electronic warfare (EW) systems, opening a new chapter in the so-called “drone war” between Ukraine and Russia.
The first confirmation that Russia uses such drones appeared back in March, when Ukrainian forces managed to seize one of the prototypes. However, just this month, videos began to appear purporting to show fiber-optic cable systems being used in combat.
Some of these videos showing attacks by these drones on Ukrainian forces have been publicly released by intelligence accounts on social media.
United24, a platform dedicated to raising funds for the development of drones, said that fiber-optic guided drones were spotted in Kursk. This event was the first known use of such a weapon in combat.
One of the main features of such drones is their resistance to EW and radio signal jamming, as well as stable communication with the operator even in difficult conditions. However, it remains unclear whether such drones will be put into mass production, although it is known that some foreign companies have previously experimented with the development of similar drones equipped with cable reels.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
The Acer Chromebook Plus laptop has a powerful enough processor, enough memory and a connector for displaying images. Let’s figure out why he does all this.
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Russian Federation began to launch drones connected by fiber optics. In this way, they avoid EWdrone war
On the battlefield in Ukraine, isolated cases of the use of FPV drones using fiber optic cables by Russian forces were recorded.
A pillow with a holder for a smartphone or a portable console costs $60console smartphone startup
The Mechanism company presented a new accessory for gamers – Gaming Pillow, a special pillow designed for comfortable gaming in a lying or semi-sitting position