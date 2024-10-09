Розумне кільце Oura Ring 4 має 18 датчиків

Oura Health Oy has introduced a new generation of its smart rings – Oura Ring 4. The main updates include improved sensor accuracy, a titanium case and new monitoring technologies. This is Oura’s first all-round ring, available in an expanded range of sizes from 4 to 15. The ring is lightweight and can last up to 8 days without recharging.

A key innovation was the introduction of Smart Sensing technology, which improves the accuracy of data collection. The smart ring received 18 sensors (instead of 8 in the previous generation) that adapt to the shape of the owner’s finger, providing a better signal and more accurate measurement of health indicators, including the level of oxygen in the blood (SpO2). The technology increased the accuracy of overnight SpO2 measurements by 30% and improved the accuracy of the Breathing Disturbance Index (BDI) by 15%. Heart rate gaps are reduced by 7% (daytime) and 31% (nighttime).

Oura also updated its program, making it more user-friendly. The program now has three main tabs: daily metrics, health details, and long-term progress.

The Oura Ring 4 will be available from October 15, 2024, starting at $349, which is $50 more than the previous generation. There is also a $5.99 per month subscription to access all Ring features.