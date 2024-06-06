Rockstar Games talked about the big summer update of GTA Online06.06.24
Rockstar Games has announced the details of Grand Theft Auto Online’s big summer update, which will be released in July 2024 on PC and consoles. The main innovations include:
The main features of the update:
New business – “Headhunting”:
-
- Players will be able to catch fugitive criminals of Southern San Andreas.
- Tasks will be related to police officer Vincent, one of the central characters of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid event.
- Players will help Vincent restore order in Los Santos.
Judging by everything from the plot of the previous parts, another opportunity, which is already working, to hire as a policeman.
New cars:
-
- Some new cars will be added.
- GTA+ subscribers will get exclusive access to the Overflod Pipistrello model one week before other players can purchase it.
The animals that are already on the consoles, most likely, will remain there. Although, perhaps they will be added to GTA Online on PC.
- New tools for creating races:
- Tools will be added to the game to improve and diversify the creation of multiplayer races.
- Other changes and improvements:
- Rockstar Games promises many more changes and additions to be announced later.
This update continues Rockstar’s tradition of supporting and expanding GTA Online content, offering new activities and opportunities for players. Details on other changes will be revealed closer to the release date.
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Buying a secure smartphone seems simple. However, in addition to a large selection of models, there is also a variety of markings for protected devices. Most often, the price hints at the level of protection of the device, but there are nuances
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
Rockstar Games talked about the big summer update of GTA Onlinegames GTA Rockstar update
The update continues Rockstar’s tradition of supporting and expanding GTA Online content, offering new activities and opportunities for players.
Acer Predator X27U F3, X34 X5 and X32 X3 monitors are equipped with OLED up to 480 Hz and support for G-Sync and FreeSyncAcer monitor Predator
Acer has expanded its line of Predator gaming monitors with three new models with OLED displays and high refresh rates: Predator X27U F3, Predator X34 X5 and Predator X32 X3.