Rockstar Games talked about the big summer update of GTA Online

Rockstar Games has announced the details of Grand Theft Auto Online’s big summer update, which will be released in July 2024 on PC and consoles. The main innovations include:

The main features of the update:

New business – “Headhunting”:

Players will be able to catch fugitive criminals of Southern San Andreas. Tasks will be related to police officer Vincent, one of the central characters of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid event. Players will help Vincent restore order in Los Santos.



Judging by everything from the plot of the previous parts, another opportunity, which is already working, to hire as a policeman.

New cars:

Some new cars will be added. GTA+ subscribers will get exclusive access to the Overflod Pipistrello model one week before other players can purchase it.



The animals that are already on the consoles, most likely, will remain there. Although, perhaps they will be added to GTA Online on PC.

New tools for creating races: Tools will be added to the game to improve and diversify the creation of multiplayer races. Other changes and improvements: Rockstar Games promises many more changes and additions to be announced later.

This update continues Rockstar’s tradition of supporting and expanding GTA Online content, offering new activities and opportunities for players. Details on other changes will be revealed closer to the release date.