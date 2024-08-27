Ring doorbells have got color night vision and a viewing angle to see visitors from head to toe27.08.24
Ring has introduced the next generation of its battery-powered doorbell, which for $100 offers improved features, including extended run time, color night vision and a new pin mounting system. The new model provides a 66% greater viewing angle compared to the previous version, which allows you to see the visitors completely, from head to toe, as well as the delivered parcels. The field of view is 150 by 150 degrees, which significantly improves control over the entrance area.
The updated doorbell has a 23% longer battery life and an improved charging system that makes it easy to remove the device from the door. Color night vision ensures a clear image at any time. All models of Ring doorbells are equipped with the functions of sending traffic messages, providing live video, two-way communication and setting traffic zones. With a Ring Protect subscription, users get additional benefits such as people and package alerts, as well as access to the video archive for 180 days. The new doorbell is available to order now on Ring.com and Amazon.com, with shipments starting on September 4th.
