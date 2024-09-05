Redmi’s wearable fully wireless headphones cost less than $20

Xiaomi presented several models of completely wireless Redmi headphones at once.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite are equipped with 12.4mm titanium diaphragm drivers and support an in-channel design for more comfortable wear and better sound isolation. The headphones have a dual microphone system that provides active noise reduction up to 40 dB during calls, as well as the presence of the ANC function. Redmi Buds 6 Lite can work up to 7 hours from a single charge without a case and up to 38 hours with its use. These headphones are available in Europe for €15 and are offered in blue, white and black.

Redmi Buds 6 Play are equipped with an in-channel design and 10 mm speakers. The connection is made via Bluetooth 5.4, and the sound settings can be adjusted using the equalizer in the proprietary application. The headphones have a noise reduction system to eliminate extraneous sounds during phone conversations. On one charge, Redmi Buds 6 Play can work for up to 7.5 hours, and thanks to the charging case, the battery life increases by another 7.5 hours. The novelty also supports Google Fast Pair technology for quick pairing. Redmi Buds 6 Play are now available for purchase in Japan for $9.