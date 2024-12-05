Redmi Watch 5 with 24-day battery life and Buds 6 Pro headphones with LHDC Lossless codec support introduced

Xiaomi has introduced the new Redmi Watch 5 smartwatch and Redmi Buds 6 Pro wireless headphones along with the flagship Redmi K80 series smartphones.

Redmi Watch 5

Redmi Watch 5 has a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of up to 1500 nits and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The case is made of aluminum, and the dial is made of metal. The watch supports eSIM for calls and messages, and also has built-in health monitoring functions: heart rate tracking with an accuracy of up to 97.1%, blood oxygen level, sleep and stress. They have a GNSS sensor for accurate positioning. In normal use mode, the watch works up to 24 days, and with Always-On Display turned on – up to 12 days. The price starts at $82, the version with eSIM costs $110.

Redmi Buds 6 Pro

Redmi Buds 6 Pro are equipped with 11 mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and 6.7 mm piezoelectric ceramic drivers for high-quality sound. The active noise cancellation (ANC) system reduces noise up to 55 dB. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.3 and LHDC 5.0 and LC3 codecs, providing up to 36 hours of battery life with the case. The gaming version of Buds 6 Pro features a latency of only 20 ms and support for LHDC Lossless via a USB-C adapter. The price of the standard version is $55, the gaming version is $68.