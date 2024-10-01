Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 14 series of smartphones, which includes three models: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 5G. The new devices received significant improvements in the areas of displays, processors and cameras, as well as the Xiaomi HyperOS operating system based on Android 14.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

The flagship of the series is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with curved edges, a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Peak brightness reaches 3000 nits, making it one of the brightest on the market. The smartphone runs on the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, has up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 50MP main camera with OIS and 50MP telephoto with 2.5x zoom. The battery capacity has been increased to 6200 mAh, fast charging at 90 W is supported.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G