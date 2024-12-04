Redmi K80 smartphones received Snapdragon 8 Elite, 2K OLED display and 50 MP triple camera04.12.24
The Redmi K80 smartphone from Xiaomi has a 6.67-inch 2K display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, which makes the image rich and clear, and the maximum brightness of 3200 nits provides excellent visibility even in direct sunlight.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 750 graphics, which offers high performance for gaming and multitasking. Depending on the configuration, the smartphone is equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of built-in storage.
Photographic capabilities include a 50 MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.6 for excellent shots in low light, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. The 20MP front camera is suitable for high-quality selfies and video calls.
The Redmi K80 is equipped with a 6550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting operation and quick recharging. In addition, the device has IP68 water and dust protection, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and support for 5G and Wi-Fi 7 networks.
Redmi K80 Pro
Redmi K80 Pro is an advanced model with high-end specifications. The device is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits provide exceptional image quality, and Qingshan Eye Care 2.0 technology reduces eye strain.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which provides outstanding performance. It is equipped with a device from 12 to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage, which guarantees high data processing speed and stability.
For gamers and users who often work with demanding applications, the D1 chip and an advanced cooling system are provided, which allows you to maintain optimal temperatures under load.
Cameras:
- 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for clear photos.
- Telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.
The 6000mAh battery supports 120W ultra-fast charging, allowing you to quickly recharge even during active use.
Additionally, the smartphone is protected from water and dust according to the IP68 standard and supports 5G networks in 19 bands, ensuring stable communication in different regions. The special version of Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse will delight you with its unique design and exclusive design elements.
The Redmi K80 Pro starts at 3,700 yuan (approximately $505) in China, making it a competitive flagship device with premium specs.
Redmi K80 Prices
Redmi K80 prices start at 2,500 yuan (approximately $345), depending on the configuration you choose.
