Redmi Buds 5C with ANC, Bluetooth 5.3, IPX4 protection and autonomy up to 36 hours cost $2416.07.24
Xiaomi introduced new affordable TWS headphones called Redmi Buds 5C. They are available in three colors and feature an in-channel design, Bluetooth 5.3 and 12.4mm drivers.
The model also has a system of active noise reduction up to 40 dB, transparency mode and support for Google Fast Pair and Dual Device Smart Connection functions. Headphone settings are made through the Xiaomi Earbuds program. The device has protection against moisture and sweat IPX4.
As for autonomy, the headphones can work for up to 36 hours, and fast charging provides 2 hours of listening to music in just 10 minutes. Redmi Buds 5C are now available for purchase in India at a price of $24. The appearance of headphones in other countries has not been announced at the moment.
