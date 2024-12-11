RedMagic releases Go Power Bank for charging devices on the go11.12.24
RedMagic has announced the Go Power Bank, a portable charger that combines three functions in one compact accessory. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh, and the maximum charging power via USB-C reaches 20 W. The integrated 19 cm cable and the ability to pass-through charging ensure convenience in use on the go.
The RedMagic Go Power Bank is equipped with a digital display showing the charge level and overheating protection for safe operation. The device supports modern fast charging technologies, including NeoCharger 4, PD3.0 and QC3.0.
Weighing 234 grams and measuring 83.16 x 69.95 x 31.8 mm, it is compact and easy to carry around. Go Power Bank will be available in the US on December 17 for $79, with availability in Canada to be announced later.
