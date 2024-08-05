realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ smartphones unveiled: Sony camera modules, 120Hz screens, Qualcomm processors05.08.24
realme held a presentation where it introduced the new realme 13 Pro line of smartphones. The top model was realme 13 Pro+, equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and has a 5200 mAh battery with support for 80 W SuperVOOC fast charging.
One of the key features of realme 13 Pro+ was the main camera with a 50 MP Sony LYT-701 sensor. It is complemented by a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto lens and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor. The camera supports intelligent features such as Smart Removal, Group Photo Enhancement and Audio Zoom. The device has IP65 water and dust protection and comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. The realme 13 Pro+ is scheduled to go on sale in India on August 6, starting at $394. The smartphone will hit the global market a little later.
Another representative of the new line is realme 13 Pro. It differs from the older model in the main camera module, where instead of the Sony LYT-701 sensor, a Sony LYT-600 sensor with 50 MP is installed. The device also supports fast charging with a power of 45 W, instead of 80 W in Pro +.
The rest of the specs are the same: a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, IP65 water and dust resistance, a 5200mAh battery, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is available in three colors: Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green. Pre-orders for the realme 13 Pro are already open in India, starting at $320, and other markets will see the new product arrive later.
