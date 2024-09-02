Realme 13 and Realme 13+ smartphones received new MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Dimensity 7300 Energy chips

Realme presented several new smartphones.

Realme 13 5G

Realme 13 5G is equipped with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with an IPS matrix that supports a dynamic refresh rate from 45 Hz to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 680 nits.

The Realme 13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and available internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB (UFS 2.2). If necessary, the amount of built-in memory can be increased using a microSD card up to 2 TB.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a triple system: a main camera with a resolution of 50 MP (Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS sensor with an aperture of f/1.75) and an additional 2 MP camera for portrait shots. The front camera has a resolution of 16 MP.

The Realme 13 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The device has a side fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. The smartphone comes with the Android 14 operating system and the realme UI 5.0 skin.

Realme 13 5G is available in two memory options and two colors: Dark Purple and Speed ​​Green.

realme 13+ 5G got the same appearance as the younger model, but different specifications. It also has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. It supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 brightness and Rain Water Smart Touch technology. The screen is protected by Panda Glass.

Realme 13+ 5G

Realme introduced a new model of the Realme 13+ 5G smartphone, which runs on the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor. This 4-nanometer processor is equipped with the Mali-G615 MC2 graphics accelerator and supports high performance and energy efficiency.

The Realme 13+ 5G smartphone offers a cooling system, 8 or 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and internal storage options of 128 or 256 GB (UFS 3.1). Other features include stereo speakers, IP65 water and dust protection, an underscreen fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

In the field of photography, the Realme 13+ 5G is equipped with a dual main camera with a 50 MP main sensor (Sony LYT-600), complemented by a 2-megapixel portrait module. The front camera has a 16 MP sensor, which provides high-quality selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0.

Realme 13+ 5G will be available in three color options: Victory Gold, Speed ​​Green and Dark Purple.