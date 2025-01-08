Qualcomm Snapdragon X 8-core processor designed for mid-range laptops08.01.25
Qualcomm has introduced a new Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) single-chip system, designed for mainstream laptops with an estimated price of about $ 600. The chip complements the Snapdragon X series, which previously included the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus.
The new SoC is equipped with eight ARM Oryon cores with a clock frequency of 3.0 GHz, 30 MB of cache, Adreno graphics with a performance of 1.7 TFLOPS and an NPU unit with 45 TOPS, which meets the requirements of the Microsoft Copilot+ PC platform.
In terms of characteristics, the Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) is close to the younger version of the Snapdragon X Plus, but differs in lower frequencies. Qualcomm compares the new product with the Intel Core 5 120U (Raptor Lake-U) and claims that its performance and energy efficiency are significantly higher.
The first laptops based on the Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) will be available soon. Manufacturers include Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
MediaTek has previously announced a new mid-range processor, the Dimensity 8400, which is expected to compete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. The processor features eight Cortex-A725 cores clocked at up to 3.25 GHz and promises a 41% performance boost over the 8300.
The Dimensity 8400 supports WQHD+ (1440p) displays with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, as well as LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The chip also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, and has a new 5G-A modem that provides download speeds of up to 5.17 Gbps.
The Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU improves performance by 24% and reduces power consumption by 42%. The chip also features the MediaTek NPU 880, which accelerates operations with integers and floating-point numbers, as well as generates text and works with larger language models more efficiently.
In addition, the Dimensity 8400 is equipped with the Imagiq 1080 ISP, which supports sensors up to 320 megapixels and improved zoom. It also reduces power consumption by 12% when shooting 4K HDR video. The first smartphones with the Dimensity 8400 chip will appear in early 2025.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Kawa Mini 3 is interesting primarily because it has very small dimensions, offering 2K video recording. Let’s see what it is good for
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Qualcomm Snapdragon X 8-core processor designed for mid-range laptops CES processor Qualcomm
Qualcomm has introduced a new Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) single-chip system, designed for mainstream laptops with an estimated price of around $600.
Samsung and Google introduce Eclipsa – Dolby Atmos free alternative audio CES
Samsung and Google have unveiled a new surround sound format, Eclipsa, which will appear on Samsung TVs and soundbars in 2025.
Samsung and Google introduce Eclipsa – Dolby Atmos free alternative
Discounts and gifts for purchasing the POCO X7 Pro smartphone
Asus ROG Strix, Flow and Zephyrus gaming laptops at CES 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones to be unveiled on January 22, 2025
LG announces integrated controller platform for smart cars
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 video card with DLSS 4, DisplayPort 2.1b, HDMI 2.1a introduced. Price – $1999
Dovzhenko Film Studio launched its online cinema
Intel at CES 2025: Arrow Lake, Core Ultra 200 for desktops and B860 chipset introduced
Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 smartphone with Mediatek Dimensity 8400-Ultra and 6550 mAh battery costs from $275