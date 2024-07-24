Protonmail add artificial intelligence Scribe for writing emails24.07.24
Proton Mail has announced a new AI-powered tool called Proton Scribe that will help users compose and refine email drafts. This innovation is a text writing assistant designed with privacy in mind. Scribe doesn’t learn from your inbox and doesn’t store data from your drafts, thanks to zero-access encryption.
The feature was created in response to requests from users who emphasized the need for such a tool. Scribe can be used both locally and on Proton servers without requiring registration. It is based on open source models and is accessible through the pencil icon in the Proton Mail editor. Users can type in their thoughts and Scribe will create a draft that can be edited using the Shorten and Edit functions, as well as changing the letter’s tone to a more formal one.
Currently, Scribe only supports English. Owners of Visionary and Lifetime plans will get access to the tool at no additional cost, while users of Proton Business plans – Mail Essentials, Mail Professional or Proton Business Suite – will be able to test Scribe for free for 14 days. After that, it will cost $3 per month to use the feature.
