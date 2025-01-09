Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro smartphones with MediaTek SoC introduced09.01.25
Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro smartphones are based on MediaTek processors, have protection against moisture and dust according to IP68 class, stereo speakers, NFC. They can be bought both on Aliexpress, with a discount and a chance to win another device from the company.
With coupons that are issued immediately upon purchase, the discount will be $40. Thus, the final price of Poco X7 Pro in China:
- Poco X7 Pro 8+256 $269
- Poco X7 Pro 12+256 $289
- Poco X7 Pro 12+512 $319
When purchasing, you can also automatically become a participant in the company’s device raffle:
- 5 POCO X7 Pro smartphones
- 10 Redmi Band 9 fitness trackers
- 20 Redmi Buds 6 Active headphones
Poco X7 Pro
The Poco X7 Pro became the first smartphone on the global market to receive the flagship Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor. The device offers similar amounts of memory as the base model.
The main differences of the Pro version:
- 6.67-inch flat AMOLED screen with 1.5K-CrystalRes resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3200 nits,
- main camera with 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera,
- 20 MP front camera.
The Pro model received an increased capacity battery – 6000 mAh, with 90 W fast charging, which provides long autonomy and minimal time for charging.
The smartphones run Xiaomi HyperOS and offer additional functions based on artificial intelligence from Xiaomi – AI Interpreter, AI Notes and AI Recorder, as well as Google Gemini installed. Several more AI features will become available over time – AI Image Expansion, AI Film, and AI Erase Pro for working with images.
Poco X7
The Poco X7 features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth content and rich colors. The device is powered by the Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, offering 8 or 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of storage.
The main camera has a triple module:
- 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization,
- 8MP ultra-wide-angle module,
- 2MP macro camera.
For selfies and video calls, there is a 20-megapixel front camera with a wide viewing angle and automatic 0.8x zoom.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5110 mAh battery that supports 45 W fast charging. The model is available in three colors: black, green and silver.
