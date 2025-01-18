Pocketbook introduced a wall painting-screen

At CES 2025, PocketBook introduced the InkPoster digital poster. InkPoster is designed to be a stylish addition to the interior. You can upload any picture, photo or drawing to its screen, which will be displayed with an accurate imitation of the texture of paper. This effect is achieved due to the matte surface of the screen and the absence of backlighting, which makes the image as natural as possible.

The digital poster is available in three diagonal sizes:

13.3 inches with a resolution of 1600×1200 pixels,

28.5 inches with a resolution of 3060×2160 pixels,

31.5 inches with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

A feature of the models is the use of E Ink Spectra 6 panels, which provide a contrast ratio of 30:1 and support the display of up to 60,000 colors. The 28.5-inch version uses a Sharp IGZO E Ink panel, which has an improved image refresh rate.

One of the main advantages of InkPoster is its incredible energy efficiency. The device can work without recharging for up to a year thanks to a battery with a capacity of 14,000 to 20,000 mAh and E Ink technology, which consumes energy only when updating the image.

PocketBook InkPoster is controlled via a special application and supports Bluetooth and WLAN connections, which makes the process of setting up and downloading images convenient and fast. The digital poster will go on sale in the spring of 2025. However, its cost will be significant: the 13.3-inch model will cost $599, the 31.5-inch version – $1,700, and the 28.5-inch model – $2,400.