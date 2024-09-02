Playlists from YouTube Music can now be transferred to Apple Music and vice versa

YouTube Music now supports streaming playlists to Apple Music thanks to a new joint initiative between Google and Apple. As part of the Data Transfer Project, users can move their playlists between these platforms.

The new feature was announced on Apple’s support page, and it allows you to transfer playlists from Apple Music to YouTube Music by linking accounts.

Similarly, YouTube Music can stream Apple Music playlists via Google Takeout. This tool also allows you to transfer playlists created by the user, but not the general playlists in which the user participates.

Although the tool is only available for Apple Music, the companies recommend using Soundiiz and TuneMyMusic to transfer to other platforms.

At one time, when the Google Music service was closed and it moved to YouTube Music, the migration process was not trivial.