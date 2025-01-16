Phison E28 PCIe 5.0 NVMe drive platform delivers speeds of up to 14.5GB/s16.01.25
At CES 2025, Phison introduced the new PS5028-E28 SSD controller, which became the fastest platform for NVMe drives with a PCI Express 5.0 x4 interface in the Taiwanese manufacturer’s range. According to the company, devices based on this controller will be able to reach read and write speeds of up to 14.5 GB/s.
The Phison PS5028-E28 controller is manufactured using a 6-nm process technology at TSMC and works with flash memory in eight-channel mode. The platform supports chips with a bandwidth of up to 4200 MT/s and allows you to create drives with a capacity of up to 32 TB. The maximum performance when working with random blocks is about 3 million input-output operations per second (IOPS), and the average power consumption of the controller is 8.5 W. The expected release date of drives based on this platform has not yet been disclosed.
Phison also shared that its E31T platform has become the basis for creating the Crucial P510 NVMe drives. These devices, aimed at the mainstream segment, support PCIe 5.0 and offer read speeds of up to 11 GB/s and write speeds of up to 9.5 GB/s. The Phison E31T platform is characterized by good power efficiency, thanks to which drives based on it can operate without the need for additional cooling.
