Oppo Reno 11A smartphone with 120 Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and 67 W charging was valued at $307

Oppo has released a new Reno 11A smartphone. The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a built-in fingerprint scanner. In the upper part of the screen there is a hole for the front camera for 32 MP, and the main camera includes three sensors: 64, 8 and 2 MP.

The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The device runs on the Android 14 operating system with the ColorOS 14 skin. The Reno 11A has IP65 protection, supports Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and is equipped with a USB-C port. The 5000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 11A will go on sale on June 27 in Japan and will be available in Coral Purple and Dark Green colors for $307.