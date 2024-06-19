OpenAI earned 250% more this year than last year – $3.4 billion

The revenue of the OpenAI company increased significantly in annual terms, reaching $3.4 billion. This figure was calculated by multiplying the monthly revenue by 12, which may not fully reflect the real picture of the annual revenue.

However, the company’s growth rate is impressive: a year ago, the reported turnover amounted to $1 billion, by the end of the year – $1.6 billion, and now it has increased by approximately 3.5 times, and more than doubled from the end of 2023.

Of the total revenue of $3.4 billion, $3.2 billion comes from direct provision of services, and $200 million comes from a partnership with Microsoft Azure. OpenAI’s market capitalization is estimated at $86 billion, underscoring its significant influence and growth in the generative artificial intelligence segment.